Sunny Dizzle (The Winner)

RADIO ONE/REACH MEDIA’s syndicated show THE MORNING HUSTLE and 300 ENTERTAINMENT created "THE SONG" CONTEST music competition for $5,000 cash and a distribution deal on all streaming platforms, including APPLE MUSIC, GOOGLE PLAY, and SPOTIFY (NET NEWS 8/24).

The HUSTLE’s HEADKRACK, ANGIE ANGE, LORE'L, and BILLY SORRELLS announced the winner and debuted the new anthem for change. The winning entry was submitted by SUNNY DIZZLE and the group STEAKAWESE from MEMPHIS. His winning song is titled “KliKKK KlaKKK," featuring PYU and CHAMP.

RADIO ONE VP/Programming COLBY TYNER said, "After receiving over 3,000 entrees from across the globe, we are excited to be the vessel to introduce the world to SUNNY DIZZLE and STEAKAWESE. This contest was a huge success."

Winner SUNNY DIZZLE added, "First off, I want to say thanks to everyone involved for this moment. The song was never made to win a contest, but it was made to bring awareness to the issues we as Black people are facing in AMERICA.

"Although my STEAKSAWSE brothers and I are appreciative of this amazing opportunity, we are dedicating this win to all those that have lost their lives to police brutality."

300 ENTERTAINMENT CEO KEVIN LILES said, "I think this song from MEMPHIS embodied everything about MEMPHIS... not just the hood of MEMPHIS, but the soul of MEMPHIS. This song didn't just come from someone who just wanted to make music.

"It came from someone that had a soul that said I have a responsibility to actually let the people know what the soul of MEMPHIS is about. There's no better opportunity than to be able to express yourself the way you feel at the moment. That's Art!"

The contest was sponsored by MCDONALD'S BLACK & POSITIVELY GOLDEN. It was designed to provide an opportunity for independent artists to use their art to create music reflecting the current social climate, elevate the collective consciousness, and promote hope and change.

« see more Net News