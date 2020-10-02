Knight

BONNEVILLE Country KYGO/DENVER MD and morning show producer PATRICK KNIGHT departed the station YESTERDAY (10/1). He posted the news on FACEBOOK last night, writing, “Thanks for everything 98.5 KYGO. What an honor the last six years have been. Thanks for letting me be a small part of your amazing history. I’m sure going to miss the call letters and everyone who works there.”

KNIGHT joined KYGO for imaging and morning producer duties in 2014, and added MD stripes in 2017 (NET NEWS 10/5/17). He previously spent six years at iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102)/MINNEAPOLIS.

