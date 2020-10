It's Been 50 Years

BENZTOWN has created an audio tribute to JANIS JOPLIN, the iconic singer-songwriter known for her powerful mezzo-soprano vocals merging rock, soul and blues, and an electrifying stage presence.

SUNDAY marks the 50th Anniversary of her death on OCTOBER 4, 1970, in LOS ANGELES, CA, at the age of 27.

Listen to the BENZTOWN audio tribute to JANIS JOPLIN below.

« see more Net News