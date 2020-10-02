Greene (Photo: Twitter @nprgreene)

DAVID GREENE has announced that he will leave NPR, where he has been serving as host of "MORNING EDITION" for eight years and also hosts the "UP FIRST" daily news update podcast, as of DECEMBER 29th. GREENE announced his pending departure in a note to staff; a note from the show's VP KENYA YOUNG and VP/News Programming SARAH GILBERT said, "we'll miss DAVID and the boundless joy he brings to the work every day -- and because we're as pleased and excited as he is to see him embark on a new chapter in life."

GREENE joined NPR from the BALTIMORE SUN and served as reporter and WHITE HOUSE Correspondent before becoming "MORNING EDITION" host in 2012. The network is embarking on a search for his successor.

« see more Net News