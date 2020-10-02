No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database on FRIDAY morning (10/2).

JACKSON HOLE RADIO, LLC has filed for an STA to operate KSGT-A/JACKSON, WY with reduced power from a temporary long-wire antenna after losing its licensed antenna system "due to the property owners inability to maintain the diplexing equipment at the site."

Applying for Silent STAs were DESERT WEST AIR RANCHERS CORPORATION (KRDX/VAIL, AZ, technical issues and difficulty accessing remote transmitter site); NORTH TEXAS RADIO GROUP, L.P. (KMAD-A and K254DQ/MADILL, OK, relocating studios); and SANDHILLS BROADCASTING GROUP, LLC (WWGP-A/SANFORD, NC, transmitter damage).

AMERICAN FAMILY ASSOCIATION has requested an extension of its Silent STA for WJGS/NORWOOD, GA while it seeks a new site and prepares to sell the station to JOY CHRISTIAN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

ALEXANDRA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has closed on the sale of Country KYQT-A (THE COYOTE), Hot AC KSQB (STAR 92.7), and K256DC/BURNS, OR to RANDOLPH and DEBRA MCKONE'a KJDY, LLC for $60,000.

STEVE TURNER's HICKMAN COUNTY BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. has closed on the sale of Country WNKX-F (COUNTRY KIX 96)/CENTERVILLE, TN to WILLIAM NUNLEY's HICKMAN DIGITAL MEDIA, INC. for $250,000.

And SPIRIT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has closed on the sale of W203AW/FREDONIA, NY to HOLY FAMILY COMMUNICATIONS for $15,000. The primary station is listed as Religion WLGU/LANCASTER, NY.

« back to Net News