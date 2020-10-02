Goyer (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

The first fruit of the SPOTIFY-DC partnership will be a BATMAN podcast produced by screenwriter DAVID GOYER ("BATMAN BEGINS," "THE DARK KNIGHT"). "BATMAN UNBURIED" will be released on SPOTIFY as an exclusive in 2021.

“I’ve been a fan of narrative podcasts for some time and was looking for the right story -- returning to Batman seems like the perfect opportunity,” said GOYER. “We’ll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery.”

SPOTIFY Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer DAWN OSTROFF said, “DAVID GOYER is an exceptional talent, and we can think of no better leader to leverage the infinite possibilities of podcasting to bring the nearly 300 million SPOTIFY users around the world a Batman saga for the ages.”

