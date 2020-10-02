Price, McCarthy

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/CASPER, WY Market President BOB PRICE has exited his post and has moved to the position of VP/Community Partnerships. TOWNSQUARE National VP/Digital TOM MCCARTHY, already based in CASPER, will take over as Market President/CRO.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/CASPER Dir./Content DONOVAN SHORT said, “Working for BOB for over 20 years has been the highlight of my career -- he’s been the boss and friend of a lifetime, and I owe him more than he knows. When you’re lucky enough to encounter those rare people like The Buffalo, you always wonder in the back of your mind how in the world things carry on after - in this case, it couldn’t be a better scenario. I’ve worked alongside TOM for over a decade now -- he has a huge passion for this community, it’s home, it’s personal - and he is absolutely all-in on the bar BOB set to serve it well. Having a leader of Tom’s caliber, with the bonus of BOB still down the hall to provide guidance and mentorship to us all is an opportunity you don’t see too often, and we’re extremely fortunate to have them both.”

SVP KEVIN GODWIN said, “I’ve had the good fortune to work with BOB over the past few years, and his passion for media, broadcast and our local community in CASPER is unparalleled. He has undoubtedly confirmed why so many of us love what we do. I’m thrilled that BOB will continue to contribute his many talents and experience as TOM begins his own journey in leading our team. TOM’s tremendous skill set, his relationships and desire to build upon TOWNSQUARE MEDIA CASPER’s stellar reputation and deep community connection made it an easy choice as to who should succeed BOB in this role.”

TOWNSQUARE COO/Local Media ERIK HELLUM said, “BOB PRICE’s daily commitment to the CASPER community and the state of WYOMING is unrivaled -- he is the gold standard for doing well by doing good. He has not only embodied the TOWNSQUARE ethos of live and local, but has strongly influenced our mission through the great work that he and his team have done, and I couldn’t be happier that he will continue to do that in his new role. With a deep understanding of the TOWNSQUARE playbook, extensive leadership experience, and a deep commitment to the CASPER community, TOM MCCARTHY is a worthy successor of BOB and someone we are excited to promote into the role.”

The cluster includes Top 40 KTRS-F (104.7 KISS FM), Classic Country KKTL-A (AM 1400 THE COWBOY), Rock KRNK (ROCK 96.7), Adult Hits KRVK (107.9 JACK FM), News-Talk KTWO-A, and Country KWYY (95.5 MY COUNTRY).

« see more Net News