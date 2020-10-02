Getting Big Social Numbers

Congrats to all at iHEARTMEDIA, because even during a pandemic where live events are paused, the company worked to reinvent and shift their business with hosting virtual events.

iHEART was able to generate huge social media impressions. This year’s iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL generated 19.4 billion social media impressions, up +20% compared to last year’s event (16.2B). It actually beat out GLOBAL CITIZEN’s Together At Home event, which garnered 12.5B social media impressions.



The official hashtag #iHeartFestival2020 trended worldwide, in 14 countries (including U.S.) and 64 cities in The U.S. Top social artists were MILEY CYRUS, BTS and USHER.

