Davis

Services will be held for the late MAC DAVIS on MONDAY, OCTOBER 5th during a private family ceremony in LUBBOCK, TX, with the burial taking place at 1p (CT). DAVIS passed away at 78 years old on TUESDAY (9/29) in NASHVILLE after complications from a heart surgery (NET NEWS 9/30).

The burial will be closed to the public, but fans and media are welcome to view the motorcade on MAC DAVIS Blvd., and as it enters the LUBBOCK CITY CEMETARY. His family is asking for donations to be sent to MUSICARES, an organization that provides assistance for those in the music industry in times of need, in lieu of flowers.

« see more Net News