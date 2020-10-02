Kaplan

GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO morning co-host DAVID KAPLAN raised over $74,000 (and counting) for BERNIE'S BOOK BANK with his 29-mile walk on TUESDAY (9/29). The "WALK AS ONE" charity walk started at the Ohio St. Bridge and ended in HIGHLAND PARK, IL, drawing attention and raising funds to the charity that provides feee books to under-served children up to sixth grade. His co-host JONATHAN HOOD and "WADDLE & SILVY" co-host MARC SILVERMAN were at the finish line to congratulate KAPLAN.



“It was amazing to see all of the fans and notable names in the sports industry, including every major league club in CHICAGO, ‘Walk as One’ through generous donations, joining the walk and raising awareness for BERNIE’S BOOK BANK,” said Market Mgr. MIKE THOMAS. “KAP and the ESPN CHICAGO team are dedicated to uniting CHICAGO with events like these and we are grateful for the support.”

