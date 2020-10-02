Alex G! And DJ Looney Tunes

FUTURE BROADCASTERS Rhythmic AC KMGG (99.9 THE BEAT)/ALBUQUERQUE adds mixers ALEX G! and DJ LOONEY TUNES. Most recently, the pair were mixing at ALPHA MEDIA Rhythmic AC KKBB (GROOVE 99.3)/BAKERSFIELD.

DJ LOONEY TUNES' SATURDAY NIGHT REWIND is running from 9p - midnight on KMGG and ALEX G! is doing THE SUNDAY CRUISE from 4-6p. Additionally, ALEX G! is also mixing SATURDAY nights on internet station WBOB RADIO.

