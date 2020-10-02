SCOTUS To Hear Case

The SUPREME COURT will hear the FCC's appeal of the Third Circuit's remanding of the revised ownership rules in the coming term, including the cases (FCC v. PROMETHEUS RADIO PROJECT and NAB vs. PROMETHEUS RADIO PROJECT) on the list released TODAY (10/2) of cases for which the court is granting certiorari.

The news delighted FCC Chairman AJIT PAI, who tweeted that the grant of certiorari was "great news" and adding his hope that the court "affirms (the) authority CONGRESS gave us to amend ownership rules in light of a media marketplace that’s changed dramatically since 1975 -- especially with local news outlets struggling more than ever."

Great news: the Supreme Court has granted cert in @FCC v. Prometheus! Hope #SCOTUS affirms authority Congress gave us to amend ownership rules in light of a media marketplace that’s changed dramatically since 1975—especially with local news outlets struggling more than ever. pic.twitter.com/JkGqIra95F — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) October 2, 2020

NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH said, “NAB looks forward to presenting our case before the SUPREME COURT this term. For almost two decades, the THIRD CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS has blocked common-sense changes to outdated broadcast ownership regulations to the detriment of local journalism. The time has come to allow the FCC to modernize its rules.”

« see more Net News