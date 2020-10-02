The Wolf Radio-thon

RICH BROADCASTING Country stations KWFI and KWFO (THE WOLF)/IDAHO FALLS, and sister stations Hot AC KGTM (STAR 98), News KID-A and Classic Rock KPKY (THE PICK) all teamed up for the 9th annual "Primary Children's Hospital Radio-thon," and raised $85,000 in 17 hours.

"It's been a tough year for charities, and to raise that much money in that short period of time is truly remarkable," said KWFI/KWFO PD DON JARRETT. "What a testament to the generosity of our listeners. Due to COVID-19, this was the only radio-thon for the hospital this year!"

