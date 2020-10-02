Luke Combs (Photo: David Bergman)

RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS has been named the 2020 Songwriter-Artist of the Year in the NASHVILLE SONGWRITER AWARDS. It is his second consecutive year winning the honor, bestowed by THE NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI). In lieu of an awards show, this year’s winners are being announced via a series of videos, with the Song of the Year honoree set to be announced TUESDAY (10/6). ASHLEY GORLEY was named Songwriter of the Year on MONDAY (NET NEWS 9/28).

"I am very humbled to be NSAI Songwriter/Artist of the Year," said COMBS. "It means so much to me as a guy who writes his own songs, and really cares about that, and really enjoys the craft of songwriting. I couldn't do any of this without great songwriters like JONATHAN SINGLETON, RANDY MONTANA and RAY FULCHER in my corner ... My career is a blur and a dream come true, but to be able to enjoy it with one of your best friends is the best part of it all. Thank you guys for everything you do for myself, for NASHVILLE, for MUSIC ROW, for songwriters, we love you guys. Thank you so much."

COMBS is a multi-platinum, ACM, CMA, CMT, and BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARD-winning artist. He most recently took home the Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year awards from the 2020 ACM Awards. His recent album, "What You See Is What You Get," spent 25 weeks at #1 on the BILLBOARD Top Country Albums chart, making COMBS the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1, breaking TAYLOR SWIFT's record of 24 weeks.

