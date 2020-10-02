7th Annual Carethon

CENTENNIAL BROADCASTING Hot AC WBQB (B101.5)/FREDERICKSBURG, VA recently wrapped up the 7th ANNUAL CARETHON to benefit CHILDREN'S NATIONAL HOSPITAL raising $136,394.60! The money will go directly to the hospital to help fund ground-breaking research and world class care for kids in the D.C. area and beyond. The seven year total pledged by B101.5 listeners and advertising partners has risen to an incredible $788,809.

CENTENNIAL BROADCASTING/FREDERICKSBURG Market Mgr. MARK BASS said, “It's a pleasure to work with this wonderful hospital that is so important in our community.” “Especially during this challenging time we feel it is critical CHILDREN'S NATIONAL continues their commitment to quality care, research, and support to local families.” With B101.5 morning show host DEE DANIELS adding, “Our 7th annual B101.5 CARETHON for CHILDREN'S NATIONAL proved to be the year our region showed just how much heart we have. In a year where our world has been gripped by a pandemic, a loud outpouring of grief for racial inequality, and massive job loss, B101.5 listeners joined me and the team to ignite a message of strength and hope and love for the hospital. For two days, we came together and passionately rallied to make sure children in our communities have access to this amazing hospital. They say “7” is a lucky number, I say, it’s pure magic. Thank you!”

TRACY JONES, Sr. Dir./CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK, CHILDREN'S NATIONAL HOSPITAL FOUNDATION commented, “The B101.5 CARETHON raises critical funds to support CHILDREN'S NATIONAL HOSPITAL and helps bring world class care closer to home for the FREDERICKSBURG community.”

