UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA-BERKELEY Adjunct Professor Emeritus and former GRE LABS Senior Technical Staff Member GLENN WOROCH has been named Chief Economist at the FCC. WOROCH, who began his new duties on SEPTEMBER 25th, replaces Dr. JEFFREY PRINCE.

“GLENN is an extremely talented and respected economist, and his expertise in regulatory economics and telecommunications policy will be of great value to the Office of Economics and Analytics and the entire Commission,” said Chairman AJIT PAI. “We are fortunate to be able to draw upon his expertise in his new role as the next FCC Chief Economist. I look forward to learning from his insights into various aspects of the Commission’s critical work.”

“We are grateful to have Dr. WOROCH join our team,” said Chief of the Office of Economics and Analytics GIULIA MCHENRY. “His broad knowledge of the many economic issues that come before the Commission will provide important contributions to our work.”

On PRINCE's departure, PAI said, “I very much appreciate Jeff’s outstanding work at the Commission during this past year. His expertise was crucial on many items, including Inmate Calling Services, IP Captioned Telephone Service, the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, and the 5G Fund, among others. JEFF also elevated the professional development of the Commission’s economists through several initiatives which will produce long-lasting benefits for the Commission as a whole.”

