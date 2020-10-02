TJ Scores Big

HUBBARD BROADCASTING Hot AC KSTP-F (KS95)/MINNEAPOLIS adds TRICIA “TJ” JENKINS as Asst. Brand and Content Director (APD/MD) and midday host beginning this MONDAY (10/5). TJ arrives in the TWIN CITIES from WESTWOOD ONE, where she most recently co-hosted the syndicated TY BENTLI morning show on Country stations nationwide. The move is a return to the market for her, as she previously hosted middays and was MD at ENTERCOM Country KMNB/Minneapolis from 2012 to 2018.

KS95 Brand and Content Dir. MAT MITCHELL said, “There was a massive interest in this role at KS95, and we talked to many talented people to champion the legacy of this brand. TJ immediately stood out to me as a personality who understands how to build companionship with the KS95 audience on-air, online, and in the TWIN CITIES community. TJ has the unique skills to collaborate with our record label partners, key clients, and I’m excited for her to join the HUBBARD RADIO family!"

TJ noted, "I feel incredibly fortunate to be home and back on the radio in the TWIN CITIES. I have long admired KS95 and am grateful to be joining the extremely talented team at HUBBARD. Big thanks to MAT MITCHELL and DAN SEEMAN for this once in a lifetime opportunity to help continue growing this legendary brand."

Her previous stops include stints at KAJA/SAN ANTONIO, KZHT/SALT LAKE CITY and KQKQ/OMAHA.

