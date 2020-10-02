Taylor

REPUBLIC RECORDS welcomes SAMMIE TAYLOR as EVP of A&R. He will oversee A&R for a myriad of artists on the roster in addition to seeking, signing, developing, and cultivating new talent. Since 2016 he was EVP/Creative at KOBALT.

REPUBLIC RECORDS, Founder and Pres. AVERY LIPMAN commented, “Sammie brings a ton of energy, an incredible track record, and noticeable passion to our team. He has an unbelievable ability to develop talent. It’s an honor to welcome him aboard.”



REPUBLIC RECORDS, President/West Coast Creative WENDY GOLDSTEIN added, “Sammie and I have teamed up on multiple projects in the past, and his passion, vision, and work ethic always impressed me. He can certainly recognize talent, but he also has an incredible ability to develop and cultivate talent. He will be key to our continued growth and evolution as a company and a cornerstone of our A&R strategy going forward.”



TAYLOR commented, “I’ve always respected REPUBLIC RECORDS and what MONTE and AVERY LIPMAN have built from the outside. I’ve had the pleasure of working with WENDY GOLDSTEIN for years on different projects. I want to be a part of bringing artists with a lot of substance, who are saying something, staying current, and going forward to REPUBLIC. The label is giving me a platform to do just that, and it’s very exciting.”



At KOBALT he worked with many artists, RODDY RICCH, GUNNA, RAPHAEL SAADIQ, JAY ROCK, YUNG EXCLUSIVE [DRAKE, TRAVIS SCOTT], BLAQNMILD [DRAKE], JAY WHITE [CARDI B, MEGAN THEE STALLION], TEDDY WALTON [CHRIS BROWN, KENDRICK LAMAR], JAHAAN SWEET [DRAKE, RUSS, A BOGGIE WIT DA HOODIE] and ALl SHUX who co-wrote and produced the ACADEMY® Award- and GRAMMY® Award-nominated “All The Stars” for KENDRICK LAMAR and SZA. He was the liaison between PHARRELL and KENDRICK LAMAR for the anthemic song “Alright.”

