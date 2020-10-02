Barbara Mulhern

HALL COMMUNICATIONS WCTK (CAT COUNTRY 98.1)/PROVIDENCE's BRIAN MULHERN, co-host of "CAT COUNTRY Mornings With BRIAN and COURTNEY," is raising awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of safety precautions after the loss of his mother, BARBARA MULHERN, who passed away as a result of the infection last month (9/16). Both of his parents were infected in the during an outbreak at the senior living facility where they resided. MULHERN's call-in to his show explaining his family's situation has been turned into a produced video that has since gone viral. Listen to the emotional call here.

MULHERN and co-host COURTNEY KELLEY, who is also a licensed therapist, will also discuss the topic on their podcast, "Coping on the Couch with COURTNEY and BRIAN," this weekend. You can listen to the podcast on SPOTIFY or APPLE PODCASTS.

Send condolences to MULHERN here.

