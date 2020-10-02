Now Official

CROMWELL MEDIA Sports WPRT-F (ESPN 102.5 THE GAME)/NASHVILLE has officially hired a new morning show, with interim hosts ROBBY STANLEY and THE ATHLETIC NASHVILLE reporter JOE REXRODE. STANLEY and REXRODE, who officially take over the slot on MONDAY (10/5), are filling the vacancy left by the departure of DERRICK MASON and BRADEN GALL in FEBRUARY.

“ROBBY and JOE have done an outstanding job on an interim basis this year as we conducted an exhaustive search for our permanent morning show. We are beyond excited to welcome them to our outstanding team,” said PD RYAN PORTH. “These two talented individuals add instant credibility to our lineup and bring a wealth of knowledge on the NASHVILLE sports landscape. We are looking forward to seeing this show continue to grow.”

“I’m so thrilled to be joining the family at ESPN 102.5 THE GAME and CROMWELL MEDIA,” said STANLEY. “I’m excited to work with someone as talented as JOE and am looking forward to creating a show where we have fun with our listeners. I’m blessed and so appreciative of our listeners, sponsors, management and co-workers for their support. We’re ready to get rolling!”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the ESPN 102.5 THE GAME and CROMWELL team on a full-time basis,” said REXRODE. “ROBBY and I have had a lot of fun doing the show together in the past few months. It’s going to be a blast to grow ‘ROBBY & REXRODE’ and complement what is already an awesome sports-talk lineup.”

« see more Net News