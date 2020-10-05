He Lives On

WJCT PUBLIC MEDIA has announced plans to commemorate JOHN LENNON's 80th birthday through “Imagine: A JOHN LENNON Tribute” to run OCTOBER 8-11. The four days, presented on the JACKSONVILLE MUSIC EXPERIENCE (JME), will feature digital programming that celebrates LENNON’s contributions to the world.

WJCT MD DAVID LUCKIN has curated a lineup of recordings from LENNON, THE BEATLES. covers from artists such as ARETHA FRANKLIN, MELODY GARDOT, RAY CHARLES, JACK JOHNSON and more. Highlights include:

Over 75 JOHN LENNON and PLASTIC ONO BAND recordings

165 BEATLES master recordings

50+ of the best BEATLES covers

Rare live recordings and interview excerpts

Rare alternate takes

LUCKIN said, “JOHN LENNON’s unrivaled musical brilliance continues to inspire generations of artists and music fans, 80 years after his birth and nearly 40 years after his life was cut tragically short. We developed the idea for ‘Imagine: A John Lennon Tribute’ as a way to create unity around JOHN’s enduring legacy — one of peace, kindness and love.”

“Imagine: A JOHN LENNON Tribute” will be presented on the Anthology station, which is available on the WJCT app, and on wjct.org/jaxmusic.

« see more Net News