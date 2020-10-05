Heather Lowery

The MUSIC FORWARD FOUNDATION has named FEMME IT FORWARD Pres./CEO HEATHER LOWERY to the nonprofit's Board Of Directors.

LOWERY joins current board members such as LIVE NATION's RON BENSION, MICHAEL GROZIER, ERIC LASSEN, KATHY WILLARD and EMILY SIMONITSCH; TICKETMASTER CANADA's PATTI-ANNIE TARLTON and MUSIC FORWARD Executive Director NURIT SIEGEL SMITH.

MUSIC FORWARD’s next generation programs -- now in the digital world -- provide information, tools, access and opportunity to high-school and college-aged young people in order to break the barriers of gender, poverty, and race to enter the music industry. The non-profit also administers and manages industry initiatives like CREW NATION, the global relief fund for live music crews, that has raised $15 million to support crew members who have been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A strategist, creative visionary, power-negotiator and dealmaker, HEATHER LOWERY was recently appointed through her new joint venture partnership with LIVE NATION, as the President/CEO of FEMME IT FORWARD, the multi-format music and entertainment company whose mission is to celebrate, educate and empower women.

FEMME IT FORWARD has produced more than 20 concerts and panel sessions featuring performances by CARDI B, JILL SCOTT, JORJA SMITH, CITY GIRLS and BRANDY, along with newcomers like KIANA LEDE and NICOLE BUS. The series donates a portion of every ticket sold directly to charities supporting women in music education, career development, empowerment, homelessness, domestic abuse and incarceration. FEMME IT FORWARD’s recent BRANDY vs MONICA "VERZUS" proved a record-breaking event that generated more than 6 million views, 1.9 million tweets, and raised more than $250,000 for When We All Vote.

Commented LOWERY, “I especially want the young women who don’t normally see themselves in positions of influence to feel empowered and inspired to use their gifts and voices to enter and contribute to a more equitable and inclusive entertainment industry culture. I am excited to join MUSIC FORWARD’s Board Of Directors and eager to work together on removing barriers to enter the music industry and harnessing our power and passion to elevate our communities.”

Commented MUSIC FORWARD Executive Director NURIT SIEGEL SMITH, “HEATHER will bring energy and a focus on strategic alliances to our board and strengthen MUSIC FORWARD’s commitment to enhancing mission-critical solutions to better serve our young people, our communities, and the industry we serve.”

As part of the HOUSE OF BLUES and LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT family, the MUSIC FORWARD FOUNDATION is focused on providing young people from diverse, underrepresented communities interested in music industry careers with artist development, educational, and mentoring programs. It has impacted over one million lives and invested $25 million in transformational music programs during the last 25 years.

