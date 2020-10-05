Virtual Ticket To The Show

BAD BOY/INTERSCOPE RECORDS' MACHINE GUN KELLY provided fans with a special - if virtual - treat from HOLLYWOOD's famed ROXY THEATRE, as he and his band performed the new album, Tickets To My Downfall, in its entirety on OCTOBER 1.

The band opened with the album's "Title Track," after which KELLY explained to the viewers that this concert would be the first time they'd performed the songs since recording them, adding "I hope you enjoy it," before launching into "Kiss Kiss."

It was an energetic, entertaining 40-minute set. In between songs, KELLY would share a few words to detail a song's origins, including how one, "Lonely," was inspired by the loss of people he loved, including his father earlier this year and his aunt in 2017. Before performing "My Ex's Best Friend," his new single, he joked to the camera, advising people to be careful about who they hook up with.

As this was a performance of only the new album, there were no encores and the show concluded with "When I'm Gone," the album's final track, an introspective, moving ballad the singer is said to have written for his 11-year old daughter, CASIE.

