New Book

Voiceover artist CAYMAN KELLY, known as the voice of ESPN and MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL as wellas a personality on SIRIUSXM HEART & SOUL, has published an autobiography, "From $6 an Hour to a Million Dollar Dream."

The book tells KELLY's story from his start as a volunteer at a radio station to his current success and offers advice of dealing with "haters and naysayers" while "staying true to one's own unique gifts and purpose."

Get the book through AMAZON

