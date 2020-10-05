-
Art Vuolo's 75th Virtual Birthday Party
October 5, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ART "RADIO's BEST FRIEND" VUOLO celebrated 75 years this past week (9/30) and created a virtual birthday video with shout-outs and love from many of his friends.
ALL ACCESS, of course, gave him birthday kudos (NET NEWS 9/30).
VUOLO commented, "I was amazed at the number of radio shout-outs I received, along with countless e-mails, text messages, phone calls on both lines and a 'sinful' gift that knocked my socks off. I hope you enjoy this video as much as did putting it together."
Check it out ... just click here!
-