Art Knows How To Party

ART "RADIO's BEST FRIEND" VUOLO celebrated 75 years this past week (9/30) and created a virtual birthday video with shout-outs and love from many of his friends.

ALL ACCESS, of course, gave him birthday kudos (NET NEWS 9/30).

VUOLO commented, "I was amazed at the number of radio shout-outs I received, along with countless e-mails, text messages, phone calls on both lines and a 'sinful' gift that knocked my socks off. I hope you enjoy this video as much as did putting it together."

Check it out ... just click here!

