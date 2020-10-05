Changes

According to BILLBOARD, there has been a staff restructuring involving 13 people at THE RECORDING ACADEMY and its MUSICARES division. That's nine members at THE RECORDING ACADEMY, with Creative Services VP DAVE KONJOYAN and more of his team out. Over at MUSICARES there are four out including VP/Finance JUDY WONG and VP/Events KELLY DARR.

The job cuts were sparked by changes in leadership earlier this SUMMER (NET NEWS 7/20).

RECORDING ACADEMY Interim Pres./CEO HARVEY MASON JR. noted that additional layoffs were not expected, adding, "We did our reorganization in JULY and as part of that, we really have been doing deep dives into all the verticals. These layoffs are based on our taking a thoughtful and hard look at the services and the things we can provide to our members and how we can continue to evolve and adapt and diversify the ACADEMY."

