Elvis In Charge

Along with iHEARTMEDIA's WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK and PREMIERE-syndicated morning icon ELVIS DURAN, SMOKEY ROBINSON, DONNY OSMOND and others will present at the RADIO HALL OF FAME Induction Ceremony which will be a live radio broadcast from multiple locations and streamed across iHEARTRADIO, and on the SIRIUSXM TRIUMPH CHANNEL on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29 from 7-9p.

The previously announced 2020 CLASS OF RADIO HALL OF FAME Inductees (NET NEWS 8/17) are:

Longstanding Local/Regional (20 years or more)

MARK & BRIAN - KLOS/LOS ANGELES - DONNY OSMOND presenting

Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more)

COKIE ROBERTS - Political Reporter, NPR

Active Local/Regional (10 years or more)

ANGIE MARTINEZ - WWPR/NEW YORK - SALAAM REMI presenting

Active Network/Syndication (10 years or more)

THE BREAKFAST CLUB - CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD, ANGELA YEE, DJ ENVY, PREMIERE NETWORKS, WWPR/NEW YORK - RAY J presenting

Public Vote Music Format On-Air Personality

SWAY CALLOWAY - SIRIUSXM SHADE 45 CHANNEL - KING TECH presenting

Public Vote Spoken Word On-Air Personality

GLENN BECK - THE GLENN BECK SHOW, PREMIERE NETWORKS - DOM THEODORE presenting

Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee inductee

DONNIE SIMPSON - WMMJ/WASHINGTON D.C. - SMOKEY ROBINSON presenting

RADIO HALL OF FAME Chair KRAIG KITCHEN said, "ELVIS DURAN is one of the most popular radio hosts in the country, and I’m delighted that he will lead us through an exciting live broadcast across multiple audio channels. We’re thrilled to have SMOKEY ROBINSON and such notable presenters join us. We’re looking forward to a very special evening.”

RADIO HALL OF FAME Nominating Committee Chair, SUN & FUN MEDIA AND KEY NETWORKS Chief Revenue Officer DENNIS GREEN added, "ELVIS’ humor and energy will make for a very upbeat program. This year marks radio’s 100th anniversary, making it the perfect year for presenting the RADIO HALL OF FAME Induction Ceremony on live radio.”

Sponsors of the 2020 RADIO HALL OF FAME induction ceremony include PREMIERE NETWORKS and THE WEISS AGENCY. For more info head to www.radiohalloffame.com, which is HQ'd at and a project of the MUSEUM OF BROADCAST COMMUNICATION, a 501(c)(3) organization.

