Please Help Jim Valley

Radio veteran of KEX-A/PORTLAND and KIRO/SEATTLE JIM VALLEY suffers from a rare autoimmune disease, WEGENER’s VASCULITIS which JIM details here.

In recent times you've heard JIM's voice on WRESTLING OBSERVER LIVE, WRESTLING OBSERVER RADIO, THE PORTLAND WRESTLECAST, or the PACIFIC RIM PRO WRESTLING PODCAST.

He's had periods remission but suffers from many complications and is now back in the hospital and now on a ventilator and the bills will be devastating for JIM and his wife, KARI. He got laryngitis in JULY but it manifested into pneumonia. As KARI said recently, "Every time he makes progress, something else gets diagnosed. He's currently in isolation with shingles and continuing to try to fight through this."

Unfortunately, this all comes at a cost as KARI recently said their insurance premiums are increasing by nearly 20%.

Please check out JIM's GO FUND ME PAGE and help out if you can.

