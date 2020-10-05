Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Jawsh/Jason New #1; Surf Mesa Scores Big Spin Gain; 24KGoldn Top 10; Ava Max, Bieber/Chance Top 15

* JAWSH 685 X JASON DERULO take over the top spot with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)," up 2*-1* and are +1141 spins

* SURF MESA continue to score big spin gains, up another 1369 spins, up 8*-7* chart move with "ily (i love you baby,)" featuring EMILEE

* 24KGOLDN is top 10, moving 11*-8* with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, and +1753 spins

* AVA MAX goes top 15 with "Kings & Queens," up 17*-14* and +1039

* JUSTIN BIEBER's "Holy," featuring CHANCE THE RAPPER, is up 21*-15* and is +2193 spins

* BLACKPINK & SELENA GOMEZ go top 20 with "Ice Cream," up 22*-20*

* SAM SMITH rises 26*-21* with "Diamonds," rising 1149 spins

* SHAWN MENDES is back and has the top debut with "Wonder" at 30* with 2205 spins

* CURTIS WATERS and JOEL CORRY X MNEK also debut

Rhythmic: Drake/Lil Durk Hold #1 Spot; Pop Smoke Top 5; 24KGoldn Top 10; Travis Scott Debuts At #17; Internet Money, Bieber/Chance, Dolph/Megan Top 20

* DRAKE and LIL DURK hold the top spot with "Laugh Now Cry Later" for a 2nd week

* POP SMOKE, RODDY RICCH, and 50 CENT enter the top 5 with "The Woo," up 7*-5* and is +440 spins

* 24KGOLDN goes top 10 at Rhythmic as well, climbing 11*-9* with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, rising 846 spins

* TRAVIS SCOTT scores a huge debut at 17* with "FRANCHISE," featuring YOUNG THUG and M.I.A.

* INTERNET MONEY hits the top 20 with "Lemonade," up 25*-18*, featuring GUNNA, TOLIVER, and NAV

* JUSTIN BIEBER and CHANCE THE RAPPER are top 20 with "Holy" in their second week, up 26*-19* and are +471

* YOUNG DOLPH enters the top 20 with "RNB," featuring MEGAN THEE STALLION, rising 22*-20* and are +207 spins

* BIG SEAN scores an impressive debut at 32* with "Wolves," featuring POST MALONE, up 381 spins

* POP SMOKE debuts at 36* with "For The Night," featuring LIL BABY and DABABY

* MONEYBAGG YO, CITY GIRLS (featuring DOJA CAT), and TY DOLLA $IGN (featuring NICKI MINAJ) also debut

Urban: Drake/Lil Durk Hold #1; Cardi B/Megan Runner Up; Pop Smoke/50/Roddy, Chloe X Halle Top 5; Ne-Yo X Jeremih Top 10

* DRAKE and LIL DURK hold their multi-format #1 at Rhythmic and Urban with "Laugh Now Cry Later"

* CARDI B and MEGAN THEE STALLION move 4*-2* with "WAP," up 594 spins

* POP SMOKE, RODDY RICCH, and 50 CENT go top 5 with a 6*-4* move with "The Woo" and are +739 spins

* CHLOE X HALLE is moving 7*-5* and into the top 5 with "Do It," up 451 spins

* NE-YO & JEREMIH team to go top 10 with "U 2 Luv," rising 12*-10* and are +328 spins

* LIL BABY goes top 15 with a 17*-15* move on "We Paid," featuring 42 DUGG, up 300 spins

* JHENE AIKO & H.E.R. surge into the top 20, rising 26*-17* with "B.S.," up 361 spins

* MULATTO also pulls inside the top 20 with "Muwop," up 22*-18* and +264 spins

* K CAMP is top 20 as well with "What's On Your Mind," featuring JACQUEES, climbing 24*-20*

* BIG SEAN has the top debut here - but with a different song - as "Body Language," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN and JHENE AIKO, up 502 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION featuring YOUNG THUG enters at 40* with "Don't Stop" and enters with 852 spins

Hot AC: Weeknd Back To #1; Gabby/Charlie Top 5; Jawsh X Jason Top 10; Kane/Khalid/Swae Top 15; Mendes Top Debut

* THE WEEKND is back at #1 for an 18th overall week with "Blinding Lights"

* GABBY BARRETT and CHARLIE PUTH are top 5 with "I Hope", moving 6*-5* and +225 spins

* JAWSH 685 X JASON DERULO go top 10 with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)," rising 11*-8*, and is up 494 spins

* KANE BROWN, KHALID, and SWAE LEE go top 15 with "Be Like That," up 16*-15*

* SHAWN MENDES scores the top debut at Hot AC as well with "Wonder," entering at 27* and is +599 spins

* ZOE WEES, BASTILLE, and SASHA SLOAN also debut

Active Rock: Seether Takes Top Spot; Corey Taylor Top 3; Marilyn Manson, I Prevail, From Ashes To New Top 10

* SEETHER takes over the top spot, moving 3*-1* with "Dangerous"

* COREY TAYLOR enters the top 3, rising 4*-3* with "Black Eyes Blue"

* MARILYN MANSON is one of three new entries to the top 10, climbing 13*-8* with "We Are Chaos," up 108 spins

* I PREVAIL move 11*-9* with "Every Time You Leave,"

* FROM ASHES TO NEW go 12*-10* with "Panic"

* AYRON JONES hits the top 15 with "Take Me Away," up 17*-13*

* SEVENDUST go 16*-14* with "The Day I Tried To Live"

* BAD WOLVES are the third new entry to the top 15 with "Learn To Walk Again," up 19*-15*

* CLEOPATRICK go top 20 with "Hometown," rising 21*-17*

* EVANESCENCE and 10 YEARS also go top 20

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA surge 29*-21* with "They Don't Want What We Want...," and are +130 spins

* ROYAL BLOOD are back and score a big debut at 23* with "Trouble's Coming" with a gain of +321 spins

* SOUTH OF EDEN and BIFFY CLYRO also land debuts

Alternative: All Time Low Remain #1; Bakar, Juice Wrld Top 10; Peach Tree Rascals, I Don't Know How But They Found Me, 24KGoldn Top 15

* ALL TIME LOW remain at #1 again this week with "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR

* DAYGLOW hold at #3 and are +250 spins while WALLOWS move 5*-4* with a gain of +270 spins

* BAKAR hits the top 10 in his 32nd week on the chart with "Hell N Back," rising 11*-9* and are +118 spins

* JUICE WRLD and MARSHMELLO enter the top 10 with "Come And Go," up 12*-10* and is +127 spins

* I DON'T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME enter the top 15 with "Leave Me Alone," rising 17*-14* and are +160 spins

* 24KGOLDN and IANN DIOR hit the top 15 with "Mood," climbing 19*-15* and grow 188 spins

* ROYAL & THE SERPENT hit the top 20, climb 25*-19* with "Overwhelmed," at +233

* CANNONS surge into the top 20 with "Fire For You," rising 27*-20* and are +161 spins

* BACKSEAT LOVERS score the top debut at 32* with "Kilby Girl" and is +311 spins

* ROYAL BLOOD enter at 34* with "Trouble's Coming," up 338 spins

* DEFTONES and COLD HART & LIL PEEP also debut

Triple A: Maeson Holds #1; Tame Impala Top 5; Springsteen, Dawes Top 10; Phoenix Top 15; Of Monsters And Men, Dayglow, Sylvan Esso Top 20

* MATT MAESON holds the top spot with "Hallucinogenics" for a 4th week

* TAME IMPALA go top 5 with "Is It True," rising 6*-5*

* BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN hits the top 10 with "Letter To You," climbing 11*-7* and are +66 spins

* DAWES goes top 10 with "Who Do You Think You're Talking To?," up 12*-10*

* PHOENIX moves into the top 20, up 21*-13* with "Identical"

* OF MONSTERS AND MEN have the biggest move on the chart, surging into the top 20, with a 30*-16* jump on "Visitor," up 103 spins

* DAYGLOW go 25*-17* with "Can I Call You Tonight?," up 69 spins and going top 20

* SYLVAN ESSO is the third song to go top 20 with "Ferris Wheel," up 27*-20*

* DECLAN MCKENNA, THE CHICKS, and DELTA SPIRIT debut

