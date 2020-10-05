Rucker, left, and McEntire (Photo: Alysse Gafkjen/ABC)

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION revealed this morning (10/5) that REBA MCENTIRE and DARIUS RUCKER will host “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” set for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11th. The announcement was made by the two Country stars live on ABC-TV’s “Good Morning AMERICA.” The awards show will air live from downtown NASHVILLE’s MUSIC CITY CENTER from 8-11p (ET) on ABC.

MCENTIRE will be making her fifth appearances as the show’s host, while RUCKER is hosting for the first time.

“I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with DARIUS RUCKER,” said MCENTIRE. “We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great Country music, and hope you’ll tune in and watch!”

Added RUCKER, “I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in Country music. To be invited to host this year’s awards alongside REBA — are you kidding me?! — It is an absolute honor. Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we're all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year’s show definitely won't disappoint!”

CMA CEO SARAH TRAHERN said the duo’s “playful chemistry and genuine warmth are exactly what we know our viewers want to see this year. We look forward to bringing fans a night of celebration, live performances and a television experience unlike any other. We cannot wait to share more details about our show in the coming weeks.”

Watch the 2020 CMA Awards host announcement video here.

