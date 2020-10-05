Radiothon

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WGY-A-F and Hot AC WRVE (99.5 THE RIVER)/ALBANY, NY raised over $274,000 for the BERNARD AND MILLIE DUKER CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL AT ALBANY MED in the “Cares for Kids Radiothon” 5a-6p (ET) THURSDAY and FRIDAY (10/1-2).

The radiothon, part of the CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK, has raised over $6 million over 22 years for the hospital. WGY's CHUCK CUSTER, KELLY LYNCH, DIANE DONATO, and JAIME ROBERTS, and 99.5 THE RIVER’s RANDY MCCARTEN, RACHEL DAVIS, BJ THE WEB GUY, TERRY O’DONNELL, and JAIME ROBERTS were among the personalities on hand for the event.

