Louisville Community Program

iHEARTMEDIA's LOUISVILLE cluster has announced nine community partnerships with nonprofit organizations serving children in need for the 2020-21 season. The partnerships, running from OCTOBER 2020 through SEPTEMBER 2021, will create three-month in-kind media campaigns for the BOUNCE COALITION; CENTER FOR WOMEN AND FAMILIES; FAMILY & CHILDREN’S PLACE; FAMILY SCHOLAR HOUSE; GLOBAL GAME CHANGERS; KOSAIR CHARITIES; NAMI LOUISVILLE; ST. JOSEPH CHILDREN’S HOME; and YOUTHBUILD LOUISVILLE, with each also given a designated on-air station personality to act as public ambassador.

“We are excited to once again serve some of LOUISVILLE’s impactful organizations,” said iHEARTMEDIA LOUISVILLE Metro Pres. EARL JONES. “It is important that we use our many assets to inform our communities of the organizations that are working to improve the health, safety and education of the children in our community.”

“We are extremely grateful and excited to expand our partnership with iHEARTMEDIA LOUISVILLE to further educate the community on the work that ST. JOSEPH CHILDREN’S HOME does in providing KENTUCKY’s children a home,” said ST. JOSEPH CHILDREN’S HOME CEO GRACE AKERS. “The interest that iHEART's staff has in helping kids will make this a truly engaging and powerful collaboration.”

The cluster includes News-Talk WHAS-A, Country WAMZ, News-Talk WKJK-A (TALKRADIO 1080), Sports WKRD-A (790 KRD), Adult Hits WSDF, Top 40 WNRW (98.9 KISS FM), Rock WQMF and Urban WTFX (REAL 93.1).

