A fresh edition of FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION's special for News-Talk stations, "THE FISHER HOUSE STORY," will be available for VETERANS DAY week airing from the JEFF WYATT GROUP. The special, hosted by CUMULUS News-Talk WMAL/WASHINGTON morning co-host MARY WALTER, is available in three-hour, one-hour, 25-minute, and 30-minute versions and features stories of troops, their families, and how FISHER HOUSE, the organization providing accommodations for families of patients at VA hospitals, helped them in their time of need.

The special will be delivered on NOVEMBER 2nd and can be aired during the week of VETERANS DAY (11/11), during the holiday season, or MEMORIAL DAY and 4TH OF JULY weekends. Pre-registration is available now; find out more from JEFF WYATT at (301) 518-3640 or jw@thejeffwyattgroup.com and hear demos at radio.fisherhouse.org. The Country FISHER HOUSE special "THE GIFT" is also available via producer SHARLA MCCOY at sharlamccoy@gmail.com.

