Brad Beasley, AJ Lurie

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has promoted SOUTHWEST FLORIDA VP/Market Mgr. BRAD BEASLEY to corporate VP/Operations. He will work closely with Pres. BRUCE BEASLEY and COO BRIAN BEASLEY.

BRAD BEASLEY said, “I look forward to this exciting new phase of my broadcasting career. It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to work alongside our corporate team and with all of our great stations across the country.”

“We are thrilled to welcome BRAD to our corporate team at the company,” said CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY. “His personal insight, experience and leadership will be valuable in our markets as he works closely with our teams on a daily basis throughout the company.”

Meanwhile, the company's Market Mgr. for AC WJBR/WILMINGTON, DE and Dir. of Local Market Integrated Partnerships at BEASLEY ESPORTS, AJ LURIE, has been tapped to replace BRAD BEASLEY as VP/Market Mgr. at the SOUTHWEST FLORIDA cluster.

“AJ was the perfect choice to lead our six radio properties in SOUTHWEST FLORIDA,” said CAROLINE BEASLEY. ”His leadership and previous experience working in the market made him the perfect choice for the position. We look forward to AJ working closely with our teams to take the cluster to the next level and beyond.”

“It feels great to be back home where I started my career,” said LURIE. “I am honored to take the reins from BRAD BEASLEY, who built a cluster with some incredible brands.”

« see more Net News