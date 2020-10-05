-
Lee Brice Stays At #1 For A Second Week With 'One Of Them Girls'
October 5, 2020 at 8:04 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Congratulations to CURB RECORDS' LEE BRICE, who holds the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart for a second week in a row with his hit, "One Of Them Girls."
Kudos to CURB VP/Promotion RJ MEACHAM, Dir./National Promotion MIKE ROGERS, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion SAMANTHA DEPREZ, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BROOKE MERIS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ALLYSON GELNETT, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LORI HARTIGAN, and Coord./Promotion MADDI BAYER.
-