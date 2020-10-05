Brice

Congratulations to CURB RECORDS' LEE BRICE, who holds the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart for a second week in a row with his hit, "One Of Them Girls."

Kudos to CURB VP/Promotion RJ MEACHAM, Dir./National Promotion MIKE ROGERS, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion SAMANTHA DEPREZ, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BROOKE MERIS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ALLYSON GELNETT, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion LORI HARTIGAN, and Coord./Promotion MADDI BAYER.

