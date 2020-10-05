Starts Today

The NAB and RAB's virtual RADIO SHOW conference gets underway TODAY (10/5) with a series of sessions streaming beginning at 2p (ET).

The agenda opens with a "CEO Town Hall" with CUMULUS' MARY BERNER, ENTERCOM's DAVID FIELD, and iHEARTMEDIA's BOB PITTMAN, moderated by NBC NEWS and MSNBC's STEPHANIE RUHLE.

A podcast panel will follow at 3p, featuring iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK's CONAL BYRNE and MANGESH HATTIKUDUR, CUMULUS' ANYA GRUNDMANN, and TENDERFOOT TV's DONALD ALBRIGHT.

Concurrently at 3p, an "infosession" on sales and promotions in the pandemic will be streaming on the Channel B track, followed at 3:30p by a session on RADIODNS. Back on Channel A, CHERRY CREEK RADIO CEO JONATHAN BREWSTER will chat with "SMALL BUSINESS REVOLUTION" host AMANDA BRINKMAN, followed by "LIVING CORPORATE" owner ZACH NUNN discussing diversity and systemic change, and closing with a "backstage conversation" on revenue replacement in the pandemic.

Find out more, register, and watch by clicking here.

