Small Biz Contest

GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277V and Sports WKTI (94.5 ESPN MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE and Sports WTLX (100.5 ESPN MADISON)/MADISON, with ASSOCIATED BANK, have selected winners in its "Rebuilding WISCONSIN Business" contest awarding advertising packages to small businesses. MADISON EXTINGUISHER SERVICE is receiving a $30,000 ad package on the MADISON station, and BLACK HUSKY BREWING LLC is receiving a $50,000 ad campaign on the MILWAUKEE stations.

MADISON EXTINGUISHER SERVICE Owner TORY STRAUSS said, “It means we are going to get the word out more and reach more people. Small businesses only have so much of a budget for advertising and getting the word out about their business. This is just going to be unbelievably spectacular.”

“Our team is ready to meet with MADISON EXTINGUISHER SERVICE, learn more about their business goals, and develop a customized campaign that will help to achieve future success,” said GKB VP and MADISON Market Mgr. KEITH WILLIAMS. “We are grateful for our partnership with ASSOCIATED BANK and want to thank all of the small businesses who applied.”



"Especially these days, we put in for absolutely everything, whether it is a grant from the city or from some other organization," said BLACK HUSKY BREWING Co-Founder/Brewer TIM EICHINGER. "We really appreciate it. We're a little overwhelmed right now, but I'm sure we are in good hands with you guys."



GKB MILWAUKEE VP/Market Mgr. STEVE WEXLER said, “We’re thrilled to help BLACK HUSKY BREWING LLC build their brand on WISCONSIN’s Radio Station and so appreciative of ASSOCIATED BANK’s support of this program.”

