Top 10 Radio Advertisers

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 radio advertiser chart for SEPTEMBER 28-OCTOBER 4, 2020 was topped again by iHEARTRADIO, with the company's oodcast PAPER GHOSTS holding in second position. GEICO moved up from seventh to third, while VICKS (from 61st place) and UNITEDHEALTHCARE moved into the Top 10.

The Top 10:

iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 55790 instances) PAPER GHOSTS (iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK) (#2, 51400) GEICO (#7: 46536) PROGRESSIVE (#3; 44177) THE HOME DEPOT (#5, 41905) VICKS (#61, 39721) BABBEL (#8; 38754) UNITEDHEALTHCARE (--; 34665) IRS (#4; 34090) INDEED (#9; 31226)

