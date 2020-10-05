New Music Charts

SPOTIFY has launched a brand new "Weekly Music Charts" feature for fans and artists to utilize. With the new asset, users can get a snapshot of what music is having the greatest global impact, in addition to still being able to view the Top Daily Songs on SPOTIFY, a feature that was already available.

The "Weekly Top 50" chart will celebrate the biggest albums and tracks in the world each week from FRIDAY through THURSDAY, and will consist of a "U.S. Weekly Album" chart, "Global Weekly Album" chart, "U.S. Weekly Song" chart and "Global Weekly Song" chart, published every MONDAY.

There will also be "U.S. Top 10 Debuts" and "Global Top 10 Debuts" lists that captures the biggest new releases on SPOTIFY, FRIDAY through SUNDAY. The lists incorporate dates from the first 72 hours the song or album is live.

View SPOTIFY's first Weekly Album Chart here.

