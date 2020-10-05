Coming October 15th

TLC's "LONG ISLAND MEDIUM" THERSA CAPUTO is the host of a new weekly podcast produced for ACAST by AUDIATION and MULLIN MANAGEMENT. "HEY SPIRIT!" will post its debut episode on OCTOBER 15th.

“I’m so excited about doing a podcast with ACAST,” said CAPUTO whose new book "Good Mourning: Moving Through Everyday Losses With Wisdom From the Other Side" is scheduled to be published TOMORROW (10/6) via HARPERCOLLINS. “I’m thrilled that I’ll be able to connect with people from all over the world in this new format.”



“Podcasts allow people to form relationships with listeners in this very intimate, personal way, by stripping everything else away and simply using their voice,” said ACAST Content Development Mgr. REBECCA STEINBERG. “HEY SPIRIT! brings to life THERESA’s work as she guides people through their most vulnerable moments, welcoming listeners in to her intuition and her sensitivity.”

