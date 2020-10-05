Nielsen PPM, Diary Data Analysis

WESTWOOD ONE Chief Insights Officer PIERRE BOUVARD took a dive into the SEPTEMBER PPM and JUNE-JULY-AUGUST diary results from NIELSEN and, in WESTWOOD ONE's weekly blog post, notes "surprising increases across the board" for AM/FM listening.

Among the findings, BOUVARD points to overall average quarter hour listening in SEPTEMBER's PPM data rebounding to 90% of the MARCH figure, increasing 10% from APRIL-MAY-JUNE. He also flags growth in both morning and afternoon drive, at 92% and 89% of prior levels, respectively, as listeners return to commuting to work (weekend numbers fully recovered in JUNE). Weekly reach in SEPTEMBER was at 97% of MARCH numbers. As for diary markers, total listening is at 100% of the JANUARY-FEBRUARY-MARCH AQH level and reach has actually increased, standing at 101% of the prior level, with a third of diary markets showing listening levels exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

