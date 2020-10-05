Live Podcast Events

COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO is holding a pair of live virtual podcast events in the next two weeks.

On OCTOBER 8th at 6:30p (MT), the recovery podcast "BACK FROM BROKEN" will host “Soldiering On: A Military Man’s Addiction and Mental Health Recovery Journey.” The podcast's host VIC VELA will interview veteran JOHN EVANS, a combat medic in IRAQ who became a heavy drinker and suffered from suicidal thoughts before going into recovery; EVANS now helps other veterans find resources for addiction and mental health treatment.

On OCTOBER 15th at 7p (MT), the "life after legalization" cannabis podcast "ON SOMETHING" will host a storytelling session, “My Family, On Something,” with comics JANAE BURRIS, TROY WALKER, CHRISTIE BUCHELE, BILLY WAYNE DAVIS, and EELAND STRIBLING, joining the podcast's host ANN MARIE AWAD and comedian and actor ANDREW ORVEDAHL.

Both events will be released as episodes of the podcasts.

