Online

L.A.E. BROADCASTING COMPANY has launched Classic Hip Hop & R&B WBOB RADIO online.

The Lineup Includes:

THE SHERYL UNDERWOOD RADIO MORNING SHOW: 6-10a (CT)

TRACEY ROX: 10a-2p (CT)

MICHAEL SLACK: 2-6p CST

RICK PARTY’S NOTEBOOK: 2:20p & 5:20p CST

NEW JACK CITY RADIO WITH RASCAL & DJ ILLMATIC FRIDAY: 9p-12m (CT)

DJ ALEX G AND THE SATURDAY NIGHT BOMB: 8p- 12m (CT)

RDUB AND SUNDAY NIGHTSLOW JAMS: 10p-2a (CT)

The “ALL OLD SCHOOL ALL THE TIME” station can be heard here.

