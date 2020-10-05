Your Vote Matters!

Many in radio are familiar with morning show battles between different stations. But what happens when the battle comes from within? HUBBARD Top 40 KQMV (MOViN 92.5)/SEATTLE has devised a promotion, asking their listeners: Who Is Your Favorite MOViN 92.5 Morning Personality?

Listeners are encouraged to vote for their favorite MOViN 92.5 morning personality by texting the station with the name of one of the hosts: BROOKE, JEFFREY, JOSE or ALEXIS. Listeners can follow the fun on air, and watch the campaign unfold on INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, and on the KQMV website.

KQMV Brand Content Director CAT THOMAS said, "You think politics is ugly? It's an entirely different kind of election campaign. We have a feeling that this could be worse!"

The winner will be announced on or about NOVEMBER 2nd, barring an 'OCTOBER surprise' or a challenge to the results (ed. note: what's the text equivalent to a 'naked ballot' or 'hanging chad'?).

