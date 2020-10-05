Robert Glasper (Photo: Todd Cooper)

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed a new deal with songwriter, artist, pianist, and producer ROBERT GLASPER.

The new worldwide agreement will cover his song catalog as well as future works. This deal is part of CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING’s creative venture with LOMA VISTA RECORDINGS.

GLASPER’s BLACK RADIO album earned him the 2013 GRAMMY Award for Best R&B Album. He has been awarded two additional GRAMMY wins as well as six nominations across five categories.

His song, “Letter To The Free,” with COMMON and KARRIEM RIGGIN for AVA DUVERNAY’s NETFLIX documentary 13th won him an EMMY Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics in 2017.

GLASPER said, "I’m excited to continue building with my team at LOMA VISTA by joining the CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING family as we enter an important moment in time for music and change.”

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING SVP/A&R JEREMY YOHAI added, “ROBERT GLASPER is simply one of the most respected and important songwriters, musicians and artists of his generation. We are honored that ROBERT chose to partner with CONCORD.”

GLASPER’s forthcoming album BLACKRADIO 3 is set to release in 2021 via LOMA VISTA.

