On-Air Lineup Debuts

iHEARTMEDIA New Rocker WCHI (ROCK 95.5)/CHICAGO debuts its new on-air lineup TODAY (10/5) featuring ANGI TAYLOR, ABE KANAN, WALT FLAKUS, JOSH KLINGER and MARIA PALMER.

Mornings has THE ANGI TATLOR with ABE KANAN as Morning Show Executive Producer/Contributor. TAYLOR was first announced a couple weeks ago (NET NEWS 9/14). She was previously AM co-host on sister Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS-FM). KANAN was most recently morning host at CUMULUS MEDIA Rock WNDX (939X)/INDIANAPOLIS and formerly spent many years at cross-town Alternative WKQX..

Middays feature longtime market vet WALT FLAKUS, who spent several years at WKQX and WLUP. FLAKUS recently moved from THE WINDY CITY for APD/afternoons at ENTERCOM Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE.

Afternoons are hosted by KLINGER, who continues in nights at HEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101)/WASHINGTON.

Nights will rock with PALMER. She was last MD/night host at iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WEND (106.5 THE END)/CHARLOTTE.

“We have assembled a dream team of talent whose passion for Rock and CHICAGO will bring the ideal companionship for our audience,” said Regional SVP/Programming/CHICAGO JAMES HOWARD.

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO Pres. MATT SCARANO said, “I am thrilled with the amazing on-air team we have been able to secure for ROCK 95.5. Top tier talent will always win in the ratings, connect with our listeners and obtain great results for advertisers."

« see more Net News