New line up at WCHI (Rock 95 Five)/CHICAGO starting today (10/5) with hosts ANGI TAYLOR, WALT FLAKUS, KLINGER and MARIA PALMER.

Each host will bring their unique style to the station airwaves and engage with listeners through various contests, fun games, and segments.

TAYLOR is a CHICAGO on-air veteran; KANAN, was a former original content creator and writer for WKQX/CHICAGO; FLAKUS was a former afternoon host at KNDD/SEATTLE and WKQX/CHIACGO; KLINGER was a former night show host at WWDC (DC101)/WASHINGTON; and PALMER was a former night show host at KUDL (106.5 The End)/SACRAMENTO.

“We have assembled a dream team of talent whose passion for Rock and CHICAGO will bring the ideal companionship for our audience,” said Regional SVP/Programming/CHICAGO JAMES HOWARD.

“I am thrilled with the amazing on-air team we have been able to secure for Rock 95.5,” said Pres. IHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO MATT SCARANO. “Top tier talent will always win in the ratings, connect with our listeners and obtain great results for advertisers.

New Line Up Schedule:

The ANGIE TAYLOR Show 5-10a ABE KANAN, Morning Show with WALT FLAKUS 10a-3p KLINGER 3-7p MARIA PALMER 7p-12a

