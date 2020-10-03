Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Case On Zeppelin Classic

According to VARIETY, as of TODAY, the U.S. SUPREME COURT is not taking up the long-running copyright fight of the LED ZEPPELIN classic “Stairway to Heaven,” leaving a ruling that rejected infringement allegations over the 1971 song.

The justices denied a petition aimed at reviving the case, ending six years of litigation that song writers JIMMY PAGE and ROBERT PLANT plagiarized the song’s intro from the band SPIRIT's 1968 song “Taurus."

The ruling follows the MARCH decision (NET NEWS 3/10/20) for LED ZEPPELIN in which the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in SAN FRANCISCO handed out a positive verdict finding the song did not infringe on “Taurus.”

« see more Net News