Kiera Bell

Congratulations to ENTERCOM Hot AC WTDY/PHILADELPHIA APD/MD MICHAEL BENNETT and fiance COLLEENA MARIE on the birth of their daughter, KIERA BELL. KIERA was born OCTOBER 3 and weighed a pinch over 7 lbs 15 oz.

Extremely proud papa BENNETT tells ALL ACCESS that baby KIERA and mom, COLLEENA are doing great and home today.

Colleena & Michael

