Alyssa Page

LORI LEWIS MEDIA announced TODAY the addition of ALYSSA PAGE as Vice President, Social + Innovation.

PAGE, most recently with ENTERCOM Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE, will serve as part strategist, part tactician,

envisioning, leading and incorporating social strategies for clients.

LORI LEWIS, President, said, “Because these are long-standing clients built on trusted

relationships – character matters. ALYSSA is the perfect person to help us collaborate & create

meaningful social content and storytelling across platforms – while keeping an eye on what’s

next.”

ALYSSA PAGE said, “I've been learning from LORI LEWIS from afar for many years now. LORI

understands the importance of using our digital platforms for meaningful storytelling to create

emotional connections with the audience and consumers. I am beyond elated to join such a

leader in the ever-evolving digital space!”

LORI LEWIS MEDIA celebrates its first year next month.

« see more Net News